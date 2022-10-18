Octobrrr: Coldest weather of the season (so far) arrives Tuesday

High temperatures Tuesday will be 15 to 20° below average

ROANOKE, Va. – The often-talked about cold snap has arrived in southwest and central Virginia. We start Tuesday off with temperatures mainly in the 30s, but any bit of wind will add to the chill.

High temperatures Tuesday will be more typical of a late November or early December day, as we only manage to reach the 40s and 50s!

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 10/18/2022

There will even be periods of snow showers the next two days on our west-facing slopes.

This is thanks, in part, to a gusty wind out of the west and northwest. Gusts will occasionally be around 20 to 35 mph, especially in areas along and west of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Tuesday, 10/18/2022

Should the wind calm down, most of us will fall to near/below freezing first thing Wednesday morning.

Low temperature forecast first thing Wednesday morning, 10/19/2022

That’s something that looks likely Thursday and Friday mornings as well, though each afternoon will show signs of warming up.

Frost and freeze potential through Friday, 10/21/2022

That warm-up really takes effect heading into the weekend. The jet stream - an area of high winds at airplane level that separates warm air from cold air - will drift farther north.

Upper level air pattern for the upcoming weekend

This allows afternoons to warm up heading into the weekend, which is perfect news for any festivals or foliage-peeping you plan on doing!

Forecast for the weekend of 10/21 to 10/23/2022

