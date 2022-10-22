Enjoy the weekend! Sunshine keeps us comfortable into next week

ROANOKE, Va. – This weekend’s weather is shaping up very nicely. The cold air from the first part of the week is behind us, and warmer temperatures stick around for quite a while.
High pressure is keeping us nice and sunny. It also brings in air from our south that is already a little warmer. The incoming air teams up with the sunshine to take highs back towards average today.
Most of the week felt closer to Halloween than September, but with even higher temperatures next week a lot of us will feel like we’re back in the start of the season.
A weather system in the Atlantic brings some storms to the east coast on Sunday. Showers could extend to the central part of Virginia, but most of us only get a few extra clouds. Any showers that develop are very short lived.
Despite the extra clouds temperatures keep warming up. Not only do highs get above average, but warmer lows mean comfortable mornings next week.
The comfortable conditions make this a great time to go out and see the leaves as they reach their peak color. If you haven’t seen the peak already you will in the next week.
Temperatures stay mild through the week. There is a little dip with a cold front coming through in the middle of the week, but most of the east coast is above average as we approach Halloween.