Happy Thanksgiving! Mild afternoon weather continues; two rain chances this holiday weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Thanksgiving!
The day starts out seasonably chilly with patchy frost around. High clouds drift in and out of the area at times, but that won’t pose any threat to our plans.
Afternoon temperatures peak in the 50s in the mountains and lower 60s elsewhere!
We’ll be sandwiched in between two storm systems Black Friday, which will give us the chance for a few light rain showers through about midday.
We’ll turn breezy at times and drier afterward heading into the afternoon.
Saturday now appears mostly dry, as our storm system to the west continues to wrap around/slow down.
Rain arrives overnight Saturday through about midday Sunday.
There’s little to no threat for flooding, as rain totals will mostly be less than an inch. We’ll turn breezy at times Sunday afternoon into Monday.
Mornings start in the 40s this weekend, and afternoon temperatures rise into the 50s and 60s.
For updates on the holiday weekend forecast, check in periodically with our free weather app.