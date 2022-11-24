Happy Thanksgiving! Mild afternoon weather continues; two rain chances this holiday weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Thanksgiving!

The day starts out seasonably chilly with patchy frost around. High clouds drift in and out of the area at times, but that won’t pose any threat to our plans.

Afternoon temperatures peak in the 50s in the mountains and lower 60s elsewhere!

Hourly Thanksgiving forecast - 2022

We’ll be sandwiched in between two storm systems Black Friday, which will give us the chance for a few light rain showers through about midday.

We’ll turn breezy at times and drier afterward heading into the afternoon.

What we're tracking by Black Friday - 2022

Saturday now appears mostly dry, as our storm system to the west continues to wrap around/slow down.

Rain arrives overnight Saturday through about midday Sunday.

Rain chances increase overnight Saturday into midday Sunday

There’s little to no threat for flooding, as rain totals will mostly be less than an inch. We’ll turn breezy at times Sunday afternoon into Monday.

Impact tracker for Saturday night/Sunday morning's rain

Mornings start in the 40s this weekend, and afternoon temperatures rise into the 50s and 60s.

Weekend forecast for 11/27 and 11/28/2022

For updates on the holiday weekend forecast, check in periodically with our free weather app.