Morning rain gives way to breezy, mild afternoon Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – Most of this holiday weekend has been very nice!

A storm system to our west is flinging moisture our way in the form of rain Sunday morning.

Hour by hour rain chances for Sunday, 11/27/2022

By the afternoon, a gusty wind out of the west takes over. This will dry out the air with most of the rain shifting north and east of our area.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Sunday, 11/27/2022

High temperatures will still be on the mild side Sunday afternoon, thanks to the downsloping wind. We’ll manage to reach the 50s and 60s yet again.

High temperature forecast for Sunday, 11/27/2022

Colder air catches up to us Monday and Tuesday afternoons, as highs only reach the 50s each day. That’ll make for nice weather to decorate, although Monday will be breezy.

Christmas decorating planner for Monday through Wednesday

Our next shot of rain comes Wednesday in the form of another strong cold front.

A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but the highest severe weather threat will be over the Deep South Tuesday.

Cold front to bring rain, storms, wind and a cool-down Wednesday through Thursday of this week

Once that passes through, we’ll feel the wind picking up and temperatures dropping off for the first couple days of December.

