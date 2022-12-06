Unsettled weather pattern to bring occasional showers now through Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s another cool, gloomy day in southwest and central Virginia. A warm front is draped to our south, while moisture overruns that occasionally.

What we're tracking for Tuesday - 12/6/2022

Daytime temperatures will mostly be in the 40s before rising at night. Showers will move through the area occasionally.

Come Wednesday, our front will drift to the north. There will still be some occasional showers, but we’ll be much warmer.

What we're tracking for Wednesday - 12/7/2022

High temperatures Wednesday manage to reach into the 60s - about 15° above average for early December.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday

Thursday looks mostly dry, but another frontal system brings our next chance for rain Friday. We’re still working out the timing of that, so be sure to check back with our free weather app for updates.

What we're tracking for Friday, 12/9/2022

The weekend appears to be mostly dry, but it will be seasonably chilly with more clouds lingering. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s each day.

Weekend forecast for 12/10 and 12/11/2022

We’re optimistic for Saturday’s Christmas parades in Buchanan, Galax, Iron Gate and Lovingston!