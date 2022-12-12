Early week breaks of sun (finally) precede Thursday rain, ice threat

What we're tracking between Monday and Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – After eight days in a row of mostly cloudy to overcast conditions, Monday offers up some much needed change in the form of Vitamin D.

Despite the return of sunshine, we’ll be seasonably cold with highs in the 40s and lower 50s.

High temperature forecast through Tuesday, 12/13/2022

Tuesday will be a touch colder with some clouds and fog possible in the morning.

Showers return to the area late Wednesday as a powerful storm system moves across the United States.

This will bring everything from severe weather to the Gulf Coast to snow in the Northern Plains.

For us, this starts as rain. However, moisture will will override cooling air at the surface heading into Thursday.

Winter weather threat by Thursday morning

As it stands Monday morning, those of us with in areas near and west of the Parkway stand the best chance of seeing freezing rain starting late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Precipitation types expected Thursday, 12/15/2022

How much we get is still to-be-determined.

Forecast data are slowly coming into agreement, so we should have a first stab at ice totals Tuesday. It appears as though the most ice will be along and north of US 460 (Craig-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Nelson-Alleghany-Bath-Highland, etc.).

As the cold air wedge erodes from south to north, precipitation will change from freezing rain to rain throughout the afternoon and evening Thursday.

Freezing rain Thursday morning changes to rain late in the day/evening

Temperatures hover around/slightly above freezing heading into Friday morning.

The weekend looks mostly dry and colder.

Download our app for the latest updates regarding Thursday’s ice potential.