Tuesday starts our slow climb out of the freezer; 60s by New Year’s Day

ROANOKE, Va. – After the coldest Christmas weekend in more than three decades, we’re slowly climbing our way out.

Yes, Tuesday morning is very cold (and calm) but the afternoon highs will make it into the 40s for the first time in almost a week.

As high pressure strengthens over the Eastern U.S., the air sinks which leads to further warming Wednesday. Highs then we’ll peak between about 47 and 52°.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 12/28/2022

Thursday and Friday will be even warmer, as we start to pull the air out of the west and southwest. You’ll notice, however, that there’s a deepening storm system east of the Rockies.

Warmer air builds ahead of a late week storm system

This storm will eventually send moisture our way in the form of numerous-to-widespread rain showers New Year’s Eve. It appears as though the best chance for rain will be during the second half of the day, though it remains to be seen if that lasts through midnight.

Rain becomes likely during the second half of the day on New Year's Eve

Temperatures take a bit of a dip New Year’s Eve, thanks to increased cloud cover and rain. By New Year’s Day, however, we’ll be on the back side of the storm. The wind comes out of the west and down the mountains, giving our temperatures an added boost.

Forecast for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day (2022-2023)

We’ll likely see above average temperatures the first few days of the New Year, though we’ll also see occasional showers around the 3rd through the 5th.

Climate Prediction Center outlook from January 1 through January 5, 2023

