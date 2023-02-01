Tracking one more weak system before temperatures crash later this week

ROANOKE, Va. – Most of Wednesday is dry outside of the early morning hours.

We’re on the north (cool side) of a frontal system, meaning temperatures Wednesday will be much lower than they’ve been the past couple of days.

Highs reach the 40s, which is seasonable for early February.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 2/1/2023

Come Thursday, we’ll track our last storm system that rides the aforementioned frontal system to our south.

This sends moisture over a shallow layer of cold air, resulting in a period of snow, sleet and/or rain into the area Thursday morning. It’s unlikely that this will cause issues. Precipitation will have to overcome a lot of dry air, meaning it will be light before drifting off to the south.

FutureTracker - 7 a.m. Thursday

A cold front to our north pushes our wet weather pattern out of here, but it will turn cold and windy Friday.

Much colder air arrives by Friday and Saturday

Peak gusts will be around 20 to 30 mph, adding insult to injury once the colder air arrives.

Highs have a hard time getting out of the 30s both Friday and Saturday afternoons.

Peak wind gusts from Friday to Sunday afternoons

We’ll turn things around quickly, though, as above average warmth is once again expected Sunday onward. Highs by then reach the 50s and eventually even the 60s!

Climate Prediction Center 6-10 day outlook through next week

Download our free 10 News and weather apps for updates on the forecast any time!