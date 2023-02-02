Tough to see our shadows Groundhog Day; cold snap to follow

ROANOKE, Va. – Thursday begins with patches of fog and mist early on.

A brief period of very light rain, sleet or snow will be possible in areas along and south of US 460 during the morning, but we won’t expect any issues to come of that.

FutureTracker - 7 a.m. Thursday

We’ll stay mostly overcast the rest of the day with highs in the 40s.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 2/2/2023

A separate cold front from the north moves in at night into Friday, bringing strong winds once again.

Gusts of 25 to 35 mph could be enough to knock over basketball nets or light trash cans.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for 2/3/2023

It’ll also make things feel uncomfortable at times, given the fact that colder air pours into the area.

Highs will range from the upper 20s and lower 30s in the mountains to the upper 30s and lower 40s farther east.

High temperature forecast for 2/3/2023

Saturday begins in the teens with a calmer wind. This cold snap is brief, as we begin to thaw out by Sunday.

Afternoon forecast for the first weekend of February 2023

That’s a trend that continues into much of next week, as the wind turns back out of the west and southwest. Expect high temperatures in the 50s and 60s throughout much of next week.

Feeling like spring throughout much of next week

