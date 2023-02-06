Warming up: Expect an early spring-like preview at times this week

High temperatures to range between 10 and 20° above average much of this week

ROANOKE, Va. – A storm system offshore and high pressure to the west will help generate a breeze at times throughout the day Monday.

Gusts in excess of 20 mph will be possible, but there won’t be any sort of damage associated with that.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Monday, 2/6/2023

We’ll see temperatures rise into the 50s after a chilly start to the morning.

Once the wind calms at night, temperatures fall into the 20s and 30s with frost around early Tuesday morning.

Temperature forecast for Monday, 2/6/2023

Aside from that, an increased breeze out of the west and southwest this week will push our temperatures up. Highs - especially Wednesday through Friday - will be in the 60s.

Warm and breezy at times by Wednesday, 2/8/2023

By Thursday, a front nearby could spark a few showers, but most of its energy will be focused farther north. That’s where the most widespread precipitation will be.

Tracking a few showers along a front by Thursday, 2/9/2023

As the front slows down, another system will ride along it and give us a better chance of rain Friday.

Second storm system produces better rain chance Friday, 2/10/2023

Once this finally moves off to the east, we’ll pull in some colder air out of Canada.

Saturday will be colder and breezier than Sunday. Either way, the weekend appears mostly dry.

Weekend forecast for 2/11 and 2/12/2023

And so the snowless streak continues into at least next week. Signs point toward another warm-up ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Climate Prediction Center 6-10 day outlook through 2/15/2023

