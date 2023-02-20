Breezy, showery weather expected Monday; record warmth by Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – Clouds have been increasing since Sunday evening ahead of a weak frontal system. This will trigger occasional showers between roughly 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday. A few stragglers will move in during the evening.

Once this front passes, the wind picks up heading into Tuesday. Peak gusts of 30 to 40 mph can be expected.

Wind speeds and gusts expected for Tuesday, 2/21/2023

As that wind comes down the mountains, it will warm things up and dry things out.

Highs Tuesday will be a few degrees higher than Monday. We’ll also see more sun Tuesday.

High temperature forecasts for Monday and Tuesday afternoons

Wednesday will be a touch cooler with afternoon showers north of I-64. This comes as a warm front lifts to the north. Once it does so, watch out!

Exceptionally warm air returns once warm front lifts north

Record warmth is likely Thursday afternoon with highs in the 70s and 80s.

For perspective, we’ve only hit 80° in February a dozen times in Danville, five times in Roanoke and four times in Lynchburg. (Records go back to the late 1800s and early 1900s).

Record warmth expected Thursday afternoon

Don’t go getting used to that. Temperatures drop from early morning to afternoon Friday. We’ll stay windy at times too.

Temperatures drop as the wind picks up Friday

Moisture overruns that cooler air Saturday, resulting in mainly afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be in the 40s.

Weekend planner for 2/24 and 2/25/2023

Sunday looks milder but still mostly cloudy.

