Record warmth to follow morning clouds, isolated showers Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – Thursday is a day we’ve talked about for quite some time, because of it’s record warmth. It does have one hurdle to climb before getting there, and that’s morning cloud cover along with isolated showers.

Clouds and isolated showers develop prior to 11 a.m. Thursday

Once that clears, the wind coming down the mountains will have no problem pushing our temperatures into the 70s and lower 80s.

Tracking record warmth for Thursday afternoon

Not only is this record-breaking warmth for the day, it’s more what you would expect in late May (not late February).

Once a front passes to the east, temperatures will fall a little bit Friday. However, we’re still mild with highs in the low to mid 60s.

We’ll be pretty gusty at times with peak gusts around 20 to 30 mph.

Our old front drifts northward. A storm system rides along that Saturday, producing occasional showers during the morning and early afternoon hours. A few snowflakes may try to mix in north of I-64, but nothing would stick from that.

Tracking occasional rain showers on Saturday, 2/25/2023

Highs Saturday will be in the 40s (quite the shock from Thursday) before rising back into the 50s and 60s Sunday afternoon.

High temperature forecast for the weekend of 2/25 and 2/26/2023

