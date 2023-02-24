WATCH: Record warmth today, downright chilly on Saturday

63º

Record warmth today, downright chilly on Saturday

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Jeff Haniewich, Chief Meteorologist

On Thursday, record warmth spread across the region, but Saturday has some more February-appropriate weather in store.

It’s mainly rain on Saturday, but some might just to see some light wintry weather in the morning.

In Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich’s 10 p.m. weather update, he lets you know what weather lies ahead for your neck of the woods.

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Jeff Haniewich, Chief Meteorologist

