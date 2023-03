It was a nice Thursday afternoon to have your lunch outside, but there’s rain on the way, along with a gentle reminder that winter isn’t quite over with just yet.

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich explained who has the best chance to see a little wintry weather and when in his 10 p.m. weather update on Thursday.

For more details on the forecast, check out this article.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.