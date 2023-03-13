Winter’s 11th hour features mountain snow, harsh wind, hard freeze

What we're tracking for the week of 3/13 to 3/17/2023

ROANOKE, Va. – Following a brief encounter with snow Sunday, isolated slick spots will be around early Monday morning. Watch - especially - on bridges, sidewalks, etc. as temperatures hover between 31 and 36°.

Road outlook for Monday, 3/13/2023

An increased wind out of the northwest will pile up additional snow on the west-facing slopes, though sudden and scattered bursts of snow may make it into parts of the New River Valley both Monday and Tuesday.

Projected snow totals for the west-facing slopes Monday and Tuesday

Regardless, Tuesday will be a bitterly cold day as compared to Monday.

High temperature forecast for Monday and Tuesday afternoons

Wind gusts will surge toward 30 to 45 mph with wind chills eventually plummeting into the single digits and teens first thing Wednesday morning.

Strong wind gusts and bitter wind chills expected Tuesday into Wednesday morning

That’s when we expect a widespread freeze. Though the wind calms heading into Thursday, temperatures are still expected to drop into the 20s.

Hard freeze expected both Wednesday and Thursday mornings

Any other winter, that’s not news. This winter, however, we’ve seen fruit trees bloom weeks ahead of schedule. This freeze can/will be harmful to some of those.

The wind shifts direction later in the week, favoring 60s for highs Thursday and St. Patrick’s Day. A storm system, however, brings some rain late St. Paddy’s Day into very early Saturday.

Turning warmer St. Patrick's Day ahead of rain

We’ll cool back down for the upcoming weekend.

