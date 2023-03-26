67º

Wind finally backs off; first Sunday of spring to be pleasant

Outside of a few showers in Southside, Sunday looks terrific weather-wise

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

High temperature forecast for Sunday, 3/26/2023

ROANOKE, Va. – Saturday’s wind was enough to do damage in parts of the area, including the picture below from Hillsville.

Thankfully, the storm responsible for that wind has drifted to the north. A front trailing behind it will be responsible for a few stray showers between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. in Southside.

Few showers possible in Southside between 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday

The rest of the area will stay pleasant throughout the day Sunday.

Another pulse of energy rides this front Monday morning, giving us the chance for a few scattered showers.

Scattered showers possible again Monday morning

Outside of that, expect 70s for highs Sunday and 60s/lower 70s for highs Monday.

High temperature forecast through Monday, 3/27/2023

We turn cooler mid-week, though the chance for frost is higher Thursday morning. This is when the sky becomes clearest and the wind calmest.

Frost potential through Thursday, 3/30/2023

As the wind shifts from the southwest Friday and Saturday, we’ll see high temperatures rise into the 70s again. A front nearby will trigger some passing showers Friday afternoon and perhaps again Saturday too.

Turning warmer Friday and Saturday with the chance for showers/wind as well

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

