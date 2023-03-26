Wind finally backs off; first Sunday of spring to be pleasant

ROANOKE, Va. – Saturday’s wind was enough to do damage in parts of the area, including the picture below from Hillsville.

Today’s wind has unfortunately done damage to this building in Hillsville. I’m told it’s on North Main Street.



Photo: Patti Myers Ashley @NWSBlacksburg pic.twitter.com/OdbRfogsTK — Chris Michaels (@WSLS_Michaels) March 25, 2023

Thankfully, the storm responsible for that wind has drifted to the north. A front trailing behind it will be responsible for a few stray showers between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. in Southside.

Few showers possible in Southside between 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday

The rest of the area will stay pleasant throughout the day Sunday.

Another pulse of energy rides this front Monday morning, giving us the chance for a few scattered showers.

Scattered showers possible again Monday morning

Outside of that, expect 70s for highs Sunday and 60s/lower 70s for highs Monday.

High temperature forecast through Monday, 3/27/2023

We turn cooler mid-week, though the chance for frost is higher Thursday morning. This is when the sky becomes clearest and the wind calmest.

Frost potential through Thursday, 3/30/2023

As the wind shifts from the southwest Friday and Saturday, we’ll see high temperatures rise into the 70s again. A front nearby will trigger some passing showers Friday afternoon and perhaps again Saturday too.

Turning warmer Friday and Saturday with the chance for showers/wind as well

