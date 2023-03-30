Calm weather Thursday before powerful storm system brings rain, strong wind

ROANOKE, Va. – High pressure overhead leads to another calm, beautiful spring day Thursday. Enjoy it!

Highs reach the low to mid 60s before overnight temperatures fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s - your quintessential early spring day!

High and low temperature forecast for Thursday, 3/30/2023

Come Friday, a front nearby will trigger a scattering of light rain during the afternoon and evening hours. You may need to adjust some plans.

Scattered light rain showers likely Friday afternoon and evening

Once this front lifts north, it opens up the gates for a line of rain to move in.

This line will have produced severe weather far to our west, but it will be weak enough to mostly be plain rain before lunchtime Saturday.

Tracking rain moving into the area Saturday morning

Once the rain exits east, watch out. The wind is going to be strong Saturday afternoon and evening. We’re talking gusts that could knock over patio furniture, trampolines, hanging baskets, trash cans, basketball nets, etc.

Saturday's wind speed and wind gusts

If you can get past the wind, it’ll actually be warm and partly cloudy during the afternoon. The wind backs off a bit Sunday, with a brief and uneventful cool-down.

Weekend forecast for 4/1 and 4/2/2023

The wind much of next week will stream in from the southwest, putting us in position for a very warm week. Highs in the 70s and 80s are on tap through at least Wednesday.