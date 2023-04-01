Early April showers make way for very strong wind gusts Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – A line of showers and storms that produced more than 700 reports of severe weather Friday will get closer to us Saturday morning. That said, it won’t be nearly as strong as it was farther to our west.

A few pockets of heavy rain will be possible as this moves through the area. It will be past us by around 11 a.m.

Hourly rain chances Saturday, 4/1/2023

Once that clears, the big story will be the high wind gusts. Wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph are likely in parts of the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley and Highlands.

Peak wind gusts expected on Saturday, 4/1/2023

These kinds of gusts are capable of producing tree/limb damage, power outages and/or brush fires. We are not expecting tornadoes Saturday.

High wind threats for Saturday afternoon through Saturday night

If you can see past the high wind, Saturday will actually be very warm. Highs mostly reach the 70s to near 80°. Cooler air catches up with us Sunday. While we’ll still be breezy, the wind won’t be quite as strong.

Weekend high temperature forecast

A few morning showers will be around Monday, but the general trend early in the week will be for things to turn warmer.

Turning warmer through the early part of the week

The front in the map above stalls south of us, providing a boundary for more frequent storm systems to come in. This sets us up with cooler and (potentially) wetter weather at times from Good Friday through Easter Sunday.

Good Friday to Easter Sunday

