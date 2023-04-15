Staying calm but cloudy with storms later this weekend

Saturday is by no means bright and sunny, but it is drier than either Friday or Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – After some leftover showers Saturday morning from Friday’s system most of the day stays dry. Showers in the later parts of the day are few and isolated. It’s not the most pleasant day outside, but it is more comfortable than either day around it.

Showers Saturday afternoon are very light and spread out

Thanks to extra sunshine and some warm air coming from the south temperatures rise into the 70s and low 80s for highs. It feels more humid in the afternoon thanks to plenty of moisture in the air and those warmer temperatures.

Temperatures climb higher today thanks to warm air from the south

Sunday sends more storms our way. A cold front from the west causes storms along the Mississippi River valley Saturday and some storms (though much less intense) for us the day after.

Showers move into our western counties after 2:00 PM. Rainfall rates are light to moderate for most of the afternoon.

Showers come back early Sunday afternoon

Storm chances are their highest between 6:00 PM and 9:00 PM. Storms form along a north-south line and move rather evenly; once the main line of storms passes your zone it’s unlikely that you see more later in the evening.

Storm chances are highest in the late afternoon and early evening

Storm threats are the same as Friday for Sunday’s system. High wind gusts are likely across the area with some hail forming. Hail reports of less than an inch came in Friday evening with similar sizes expected in the next storms.

Much like Friday, the storm threats Sunday are high wind gusts and some hail

Rain totals combining Saturday’s light showers and Sunday’s system are limited. Most spots south of US-460 stay under a quarter of an inch while counties further north approach half an inch.

Through the weekend most rain totals are below a quarter of an inch

Once the cold front passes east of us Sunday night cooler, drier air comes in to start the work week. Temperatures fall from around 80 Sunday into the 60s Monday.

After Sunday's front the system sends cooler, drier air our way

It only takes a few days for temperatures to rebound. Sunny skies and warmer air push us back to the 80s by the second half of the week.