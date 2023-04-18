Brush fire threat higher than usual Tuesday due to low humidity, gusty wind

ROANOKE, Va. – A daily burn ban is still in effect until 4 p.m. through the end of April, but Tuesday is a perfect example of why not to burn this time of year.
With lower humidity and wind gusts of 30-40 mph, brush fires can spread quickly.
Outside of that, Tuesday will be a nice day and a slightly warmer day during the afternoon. That warm-up continues into Wednesday.
With high pressure overhead, the wind will calm Wednesday before turning breezy at times Thursday and Friday.
Temperatures reach near-record levels Thursday afternoon. It will likely be the warmest day of 2023 so far.
Another storm system comes in Saturday, bringing the likelihood of rain and storms to the region during the afternoon and evening. Severe weather is a possibility.
Once that storm passes to the east, we’ll turn much cooler Sunday into early next week. Frost is possible - if not likely - next Monday and Tuesday mornings.
