Brush fire threat higher than usual Tuesday due to low humidity, gusty wind

ROANOKE, Va. – A daily burn ban is still in effect until 4 p.m. through the end of April, but Tuesday is a perfect example of why not to burn this time of year.

With lower humidity and wind gusts of 30-40 mph, brush fires can spread quickly.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Tuesday, 4/18/2023

Outside of that, Tuesday will be a nice day and a slightly warmer day during the afternoon. That warm-up continues into Wednesday.

High temperature forecast through Wednesday, 4/19/2023

With high pressure overhead, the wind will calm Wednesday before turning breezy at times Thursday and Friday.

Turning much warmer Wednesday through Friday afternoons

Temperatures reach near-record levels Thursday afternoon. It will likely be the warmest day of 2023 so far.

Nearing record warmth Thursday afternoon

Another storm system comes in Saturday, bringing the likelihood of rain and storms to the region during the afternoon and evening. Severe weather is a possibility.

Rain and storms likely Saturday followed by a cool-down Sunday

Once that storm passes to the east, we’ll turn much cooler Sunday into early next week. Frost is possible - if not likely - next Monday and Tuesday mornings.

Below average temperatures expected April 23 to 27, 2023

To stay up to date on all things weather, make sure to download our free weather app.