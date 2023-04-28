Staying cloudy and wet with more rain coming

ROANOKE, Va. – Rain started well before dawn, and it takes until midnight for us to truly dry out. Even once we do there are isolated showers Saturday and a rainy cold front arriving Sunday.

The weekend stays gray, but Saturday is a break from rain

Rain moves northeast consistently in the late morning. Skies stay cloudy, but showers are hard to come by for a few hours.

Rain takes a break in the middle of the day

By 3:00 PM rain develops just west of us bring some heavy rain and possibly storms in the late afternoon. The severe risk is low, but some high winds could develop. Several power outages were reported early today so be prepared for more in the afternoon.

Storms develop by 3:00 PM, but most are still west of us

The heavier rain starts easing up by 5:00 PM. East of Roanoke the showers stay rather light; the northern counties of the NRV have the best storm chance.

Storms are possible in the northern counties of the NRV in the late afternoon

There are very few showers left in the evening. By midnight most are dry with only a few showers coming Saturday.

Overnight showers are light

There is not much energy available for storms to develop. Winds stay under 10 mph from noon to midnight, and there is little heat available for fuel.

Winds stay calm as showers move through

Consistently cloudy skies keep temperatures below average. Highs are in the 60s just about everywhere (a few towns in Southside reach 70). Saturday’s sunshine brings temperatures up a few degrees just before Sunday’s cold front drags them back down.

Temperatures are limited thanks to Friday's clouds

Rain totals are mostly above 1 inch while below 2 inches. Nelson and Amherst counties have the best chance of seeing more than 2 inches. The NRV, while it has the best chance for storms, has some of the lowest rain totals.

Rain totals are between 1 and 2 inches in most spots

The Storm Prediction Center keeps us in a Level 1 risk for today. The worst storms are well to our west as fronts move through Texas.

Storms are possible here with the greatest risks in Texas

Sunday’s cold front could bring thunder, but the severe risk stays south and east of us. If you’re traveling to the Carolina beaches you might want to think about rescheduling.

Sunday keeps storms east of us

Rain stays away Monday with limited midweek showers. Temperatures stay cool behind Sunday’s front: highs are in the 60s until the end of the week.