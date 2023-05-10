Ahhh! Lower humidity leads to more pleasant weather through mid-week

ROANOKE, Va. – Following Tuesday’s isolated storms, we’re left with a more refreshing feel to the air Wednesday and Thursday. While you may need a light coat, zip-up, hoodie, etc. in the morning, you won’t by the afternoon.

Highs Wednesday reach the 70s before dropping into the 40s and 50s overnight.

24-hour forecast for Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Thursday will be even warmer. That said, humidity levels start to head in the opposite direction later in the week and into the holiday weekend.

Humidity levels on the rise heading into the weekend

During that time, we’re caught in the crosshairs between high pressure (happy weather) and low pressure (lousy weather). This makes us vulnerable to showers and thunderstorms. That will especially be the case Saturday.

Weather pattern for Mother's Day 2023

Mother’s Day looks warm with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Storms - at the moment - look isolated and later in the day.

Mother's Day forecast - 2023

We’ll track another round of showers next Monday before the air turns drier again.