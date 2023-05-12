Stickiness, storminess increase for some ahead of Mother’s Day

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve enjoyed a nice stretch of weather, featuring comfortable humidity.

Humidity levels come up a touch Friday, resulting in the chance for a few isolated downpours after 5 p.m. These will fizzle out a bit as we lose the heat of the day.

Isolated showers and storms develop late Friday afternoon and evening

A front nearby will team up with our warm, humid air to fire off showers and thunderstorms. The timing and location, quite honestly, is going to be random Saturday. The severe thunderstorm threat looks low through the holiday weekend at least.

Severe thunderstorm threat Friday through Mother's Day

We’ll begin each morning in the 60s (a little muggy) before highs reach the 70s and lower 80s each afternoon. Most showers and storms Mother’s Day will be late afternoon into the early evening and in the mountains.

Mother's Day forecast - 2023

Beyond Mother’s Day, we’ll see another round of rain Monday.

Another round of rain arrives Monday

Once that system passes east of here, we’ll feed off drier air to the northwest. Mornings will start in the 40s and 50s, while the afternoons reach the 70s and 80s.

Lower humidity returns to the forecast next Tuesday and Wednesday

For updates on the forecast, be sure to download our free 10 News and weather apps.