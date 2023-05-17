76º

Seeing haze? That’s smoke from wildfires in western Canada

Fires have burned more than 1,800 square miles in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Smoke from wildfires in Canada visible in Virginia's sky Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – Some of us in Southwest and Central Virginia will see a hazy sky at times Wednesday, despite a drop in humidity. That usually coincides with a clear sky due to the lack of water vapor.

In Wednesday’s case, however, there’s a plume of smoke from Canadian wildfires that is making it into the Eastern U.S.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada visible in Virginia's sky Wednesday

According to NASA, these fires have burned more than 1,800 square miles in provinces like British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan. That’s ten times the average area burned through mid-May.

While we will see some smoke, the good thing is it isn’t making it down to the ground. Our air quality won’t suffer.

What kind of impact smoke will have on our forecast Wednesday

In fact, if it lingers through sunset Wednesday, it could filter out the sun and make it look like a red or orange disk.

If you get any smoky sunset pictures, send them to us through Pin It.

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

