About time! Warmer weather returns; isolated showers remain

ROANOKE, Va. – After days of below-average temperatures, we’re slowly starting to climb out of the hole.
Wednesday will be in the 70s across much of the area. This comes after trading morning clouds for more afternoon sun and a stray shower.
Moisture feeding off the Atlantic gives us the chance for very spotty showers once again Thursday afternoon.
They’ll feed off additional warmth, as high temperatures reach the 70s and lower 80s.
High pressure then becomes the more dominant feature in our weather heading into at least part of the weekend. This will lead to warmer weather and mostly dry weather too.
A few showers will dive southward Saturday evening. This will be followed by slightly cooler weather Sunday before highs climb a little bit more next week.
