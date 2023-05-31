About time! Warmer weather returns; isolated showers remain

ROANOKE, Va. – After days of below-average temperatures, we’re slowly starting to climb out of the hole.

Wednesday will be in the 70s across much of the area. This comes after trading morning clouds for more afternoon sun and a stray shower.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 5/31/2023

Moisture feeding off the Atlantic gives us the chance for very spotty showers once again Thursday afternoon.

Isolated showers expected Wednesday and Thursday afternoons

They’ll feed off additional warmth, as high temperatures reach the 70s and lower 80s.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 6/1/2023

High pressure then becomes the more dominant feature in our weather heading into at least part of the weekend. This will lead to warmer weather and mostly dry weather too.

High pressure to lead to more warmth this coming weekend

A few showers will dive southward Saturday evening. This will be followed by slightly cooler weather Sunday before highs climb a little bit more next week.

Weekend forecast for 6/3 and 6/4/2023

For updates on the weekend forecast, be sure to check back every now and then with our free weather app.