Front to bring scattered showers Monday; drop in humidity to follow

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a front that produced severe weather west of here Sunday. The energy with this front is split into two different areas - one to the north and one to the south. Therefore, widespread rain is not expected Monday.

Scattered showers will be possible through early afternoon.

The combination of clouds and scattered showers will keep temperatures from rising quite like they did over the weekend.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 6/12/2023

Humidity levels drop later in the day Monday, leading to a more pleasant feel to the evening.

Humidity levels drop west to east late Monday

Overnight lows drop into the low to mid 50s, once again giving the A/C a bit of a break.

Overnight lows heading into Tuesday morning, 6/13/2023

Throughout much of the week, will be split between the northern branch and the southern branch of the jet stream. This translates to only isolated showers at best.

Upper air pattern throughout the week

Most of the high rain totals will be over the Ohio River Valley and farther south of here.

Rain totals through Friday, 6/16/2023

Humidity levels, temperatures and afternoon storm chances will rise as we head into Father’s Day.