Comfortably warm weather persists before wetter pattern develops

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking an area of low pressure to our north. While it won’t bring in any widespread rain, a few isolated showers may spill over the West Virginia-Virginia border at times Wednesday.

A few isolated showers will be possible Wednesday

Aside from that, we’ll see a blend of clouds and sunshine the next two days. High temperatures will be pretty seasonable - in the 70s in the mountains and low to mid 80s elsewhere.

High temperature forecast through Thursday, June 15

Temperatures rise gradually each afternoon into the holiday weekend, though the mornings stay pretty comfortable. A stray shower or storm will develop Friday afternoon and late Father’s Day.

Fishing forecast for Father's Day weekend

Other than that, outdoor plans look good to go for Dad! Make sure you download our free weather app for updates on the holiday weekend forecast.

Beyond the weekend, we’ll track a slow-moving storm system that will set up camp over the Eastern U.S.

Rain becoming more likely early next week

Our area could use some rain, and early indications show that we could get a good dose of it from Monday afternoon through at least the middle of next week.