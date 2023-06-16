Storms on Friday move out for the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday is one of the longest days of the year. The summer solstice is only a few seconds longer than Friday. If you love a bright sunny weekend you’re in luck after Friday’s showers are through.
The worst storms on Friday stay south of us in states recently affected by damaging storms. The eastern edges of Lynchburg and Southside are included in a Level 1 storm risk.
Both showers and storms are isolated this afternoon. Many of us stay dry through Friday, but where we don’t some thunder can rumble around.
Spending time outdoors early or late is your best option in dodging the storms. After 4:00 PM there is very little moisture left to bother you in the evening.
By noon showers develop in our northern counties. Most of these are light, but the yellows and oranges on the map show downpours that develop.
Storms have a better chance of forming around 2:00 PM in Appomattox and Campbell counties. Showers even spread out in the Highlands and NRV.
By 4:00 PM most of our mositure moves away leaving us dry and calm. That dry weather lasts through the weeekend.
Moisture in the air means Friday feels humid. The front moving away helps the weekend feel nicer despite warmer temperatures.
The weekend gives us a solid break from rainfall. Monday brings storms back with shower chances lingering for days afterwards.
The weekend sunshine brings temperatures up a few degrees. Some highs in our warmest zones approach 90 on Sunday.
If you plan to spend any time outside on Sunday be sure to protect yourself from the sun. Sunscreen, hats, and sunglasses will be your best friends. The day being so long means if left unprotected you could get burnt quite quickly.
Once the system comes through early next week cooler air settles in. The official start of summer coming next week keeps temperatures close to 10 degrees below average.