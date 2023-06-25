Sunday is Hot and remains mostly clear. Monday we see the chance at severe weather across all zones.

A severe weather risk is at level 3/5 for some of our zones tomorrow. Stay weather aware.

ROANOKE, Va. – Today’s high temperatures heat up to the upper 80s for most and the lower 90s for a few. Sunny skies will persist most of the day and clouds will build in late in the afternoon around sunset.

Reaching 90 in some areas

Your Local Weather Authority is tracking sunny skies and high temperatures for your Sunday. Afternoon our first round of clouds moves through we will see the chance at some severe weather tomorrow afternoon.

Rain chances stick around on Tuesday with the opportunity at a few storms.

Headlines for the next few days

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has highlighted all of our zones with the possibility of severe weather during tomorrow. Our western zones are under a 1/5 threat while our central zones are under a 3/5 risk and Southside and parts of the Highlands are under a 3/5 risk.

Over the course of the next 24 hours or so we will be tracking exactly where these storms will pop up, but nonetheless, we all need to be weather aware tomorrow as isolated thunderstorms will have the ability to pack a punch.

Threats for tomorrow’s severe weather risk include the likelihood of damaging winds, hail, widespread thunderstorms with lightning embedded, and a low risk of tornadoes.

As this system moves through, the recent warmth and humidity in the atmosphere has given favorable conditions for severe weather. Winds will primarily be out of the south and southwest, and will bring in moisture to our area. This will serve as fuel for thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon. At this time of year it is unusual for severe weather to creep into our area, but instability is high at the moment, and the right ingredients are in store.

A look at what threats we could see tomorrow

The timing

Around 3pm we will see our first showers pop up, again, these have the chance to go severe.

By 5pm, a line of storms develops and moves across our area from west to east. This line will likely be fast moving and at the moment poses the biggest threat to areas east of the Roanoke Valley. With that said, a gentle reminder that all of our zones are at risk of seeing severe weather tomorrow.

A line of storms moves through tomorrow afternoon

Update on the Tropics.

Bret is no more and Cindy is struggling out there. Bret was torn apart by upper level shear out of the west and has since died off. Cindy is doing worse this morning and is expected to taper off while moving north in the western and central portions of the Atlantic. Cindy is forecast to remain a Tropical Storm over the next few days.