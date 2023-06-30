Scattered weekend storms to gradually push smoke out of our area

ROANOKE, Va. – Air quality has suffered in recent days as smoke from wildfires in Canada and the Northern U.S. has settled in the region.

It is still considered ‘Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups,’ according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) Friday, but it will gradually improve into the weekend.

Air Quality Index through Sunday, 7/2/2023

The reason for that is a shift in the wind that brings scattered storm clusters to the region. A few showers will be possible Friday morning, and that should limit how many storms we see Friday afternoon. They’ll just be isolated.

Isolated storms Friday afternoon

Come Saturday, we expect more afternoon and late day storms. Some of these have the potential to produce localized wind damage. This will also be the case Sunday afternoon.

Scattered thunderstorms expected Saturday afternoon and evening

Storms will be feeding off high heat and humidity levels, which is why there’s the threat for a few stronger ones. That’s not to say it will rain all weekend, but you’ll need a plan B.

High temperature forecast for the first weekend of July - 2023

You’ll also need to download our weather app to keep an eye on the radar and any warnings that may be issued.

Beyond the weekend, we’ll still have some scattered storms to track Monday. However, moisture levels drop heading into the 4th of July as our storm system pulls north and out of the area.

Moisture levels drop for the 4th of July

This will mean typical summer heat and humidity with lower storm chances for the 4th.