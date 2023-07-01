Severe Weather Threat This Afternoon. Be Weather Aware Out There!

ROANOKE, Va. – Today’s severe weather threat is a level 2/5 for all of our zones. We could see some damaging winds, isolated flooding, hail embedded in some storms, and we can’t rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado.

The risk remains for tomorrow, but the threat is reduced a little bit as some energy will be used up during today’s round of severe weather.

Today and tomorrow's outlook from the SPC.

Timing

Today’s threat should start in the early afternoon for our western zones. By the mid-afternoon, the majority of the storms will be widespread, and as we get closer to sunset a line of storms will try and develop out to our east just along portions of Southside and Lynchburg.

The ingredients are all there, hot temperatures, muggy conditions and winds out of the west at upper levels and shifting as you mix down to the surface.

Please stay weather aware out there today as storms have the ability to go severe in all of our zones today.

This afternoon we get started with storms shortly after 1pm.

The headlines for the next couple of days include the possibility for seeing severe weather through Sunday evening and then a hot and humid start to the upcoming work week. Your fourth of July looks hot with temperatures slightly above average. Dewpoints will yet again be in the upper 50s to lower 60s in all zones, making it feel warmer than it may actually be outside. Rain chances are at about 20% for all zones. Fireworks and cookouts should be all good to go!

A look ahead at the next couple of days.

The smoke is finally expected to clear throughout the course of today. By tomorrow morning, most of the smoke and haze should have cleared, but some areas may still experience a light haze. The majority of it will be at mid and upper levels instead of being mixed to the surface. High pressure that is building in is helping to shift our winds and is pushing the smoke out of here! This is great news, but the dome of high pressure will bring hotter temperatures.

The smoke is clearing out.

Heat is our next talking point after the severe weather moves past our area. Temperatures nearing 90 or above for all days this week! It will be a bit hotter than it usually is this time of year. While we started off Summer a lot cooler than usual, we are making up for it by having hot temperatures to start off July.

