4th of July Forecast! We remain hot and humid with partly cloudy skies.

Upper 80s and 90s for the 4th, cooling off tonight. Rain chances are low, but a stray shower is possible.

ROANOKE, Va. – A look at your fireworks forecast for tonight.

The weather looks clear for the most part as partly cloudy conditions will persist for all of our zones. Rain chances do exist, but they are on the lower end at about 10-20%. If we do see rain it will be in the form of a short lived shower and will be very isolated.

Get out there and enjoy the holiday if you can!

Mostly calm for tonight. Fireworks are go for launch!

Here is a look at 5pm this afternoon. Rain chances are low. Winds will cool us off from high temperatures and humidity through the day. Partly cloudy skies for most of us on the 4th!

Send in your 4th of July fireworks pictures by clicking here --> Pin It

A look at winds, temps, and rain chances later today.

Your extended forecast shows rain chances all this week. Wednesday and Thursday will be hot and humid with the opportunity of some afternoon thunderstorms as day time heating will take the reigns in the middle of the week.

By Friday, a front will start to move in and then rain chances increase as a result. Temperatures will be cooler by the weekend thanks to mostly cloudy conditions. Keep in mind the timing of rain this weekend if you are headed outdoors.

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.