Storms stay few and far between as summer heat continues

ROANOKE, Va. – By technical definition (three consecutive days or more of 90° heat), the Roanoke Valley is going through its first heat wave of 2023. The heat continues into Thursday.

Any storms - similar to Wednesday - will be very isolated, as there’s nothing around to trigger our heat and humidity.

Isolated downpours possible Thursday afternoon and evening

Come Friday, the heat and humidity will be the same. This time, there will be a weak front passing through the region. This will fire off scattered afternoon and evening storms. Most of these will form along and east of the Roanoke Valley.

Hit-or-miss storms are once again possible Friday afternoon

We’ll be in between weather systems on Saturday, resulting in only an isolated storm chance during typical hours.

Pool forecast for the next three afternoons

A better chance of storms arrives Sunday as moisture levels increase. We won’t be quite as hot either.

Moisture levels increasing by Sunday, leading to a higher chance of storms

For updates on the forecast for the upcoming weekend, be sure to check in periodically with our free weather app.