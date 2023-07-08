The Trend of Hot Temperatures and Afternoon Storms Continues Today.

Today will have a few isolated storms. Tomorrow is more likely for severe weather.

ROANOKE, Va. – While the severe weather threat for today is non-existent, we could see some isolated storms. Tomorrow is a different story...

Cloud cover will build in later this afternoon. The majority of our weather trends will stay the same on your Saturday as the chance for afternoon storms is still in play. On Sunday, widespread storms are expected with the opportunity for some to go severe during the afternoon.

It will still be hot, but cloud cover will build in early on Sunday.

Below is a look at 3pm tomorrow. Low pressure passes to our north and moves east. As the front passes, we could see some severe storms in our eastern zones.

Tomorrow will bring the opportunity to see widespread storms.

Here is a look at 4pm this afternoon. Rain chances exist through the early portions day, but are low until the mid-afternoon. Storms will have the best chance to pop up east of the Roanoke valley. Later in the afternoon, storms will have the chance to pop in the Roanoke Valley, closer to i-81.

These storms will be isolated showers, and they will be hit or miss.

Today at 4pm

Future tracking shows heat building into play in the middle of this upcoming week.

After a front moves through on Sunday, dryer air and clearer skies will move in. On Monday, we will go from partly cloudy skies and muggy conditions to mostly sunny skies and then muggy conditions will slowly dwindle off.

By Tuesday, we are mostly clear and will have blue skies overhead. While it will be clear it will also be hot due to high pressure moving in for a couple of days.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be hot and a tad dryer, but humidity will still be in play.

Here is a look at your extended forecast. This weekend will be dry for the first half, but Sunday has a chance at bringing severe weather. Once the front moves through our area, we will heat up and clear up through Monday. By Tuesday, we are back to clear skies and high temps.

Rain chances return later next week.

