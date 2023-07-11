Lower humidity to lead to comfortable mornings, seasonable heat through mid-week

ROANOKE, Va. – Any break in humidity you can get in July is something to celebrate! As I type this Tuesday morning, temperatures are in the 50s and 60s.

By the afternoon, however, the summer sun goes to work and puts our temperatures in the 80s and 90s (where they should be in mid-July).

Once again, a clear sky and low moisture levels will allow temperatures to fall comfortably into the 50s and 60s first thing Wednesday morning.

Low temperatures heading into early Wednesday morning

We’ll climb back into the 80s and 90s by the afternoon with tolerable humidity levels. The humidity rises again Thursday.

Humidity levels through Thursday, 7/13/2023

This comes ahead of a more typical summer pattern that features the one-two punch of heat and humidity.

The addition of weak disturbances above us will trigger scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms Thursday through the weekend.

Moisture levels and storm chances rising Thursday through the weekend

That doesn’t mean that you’ll get wet all day, every day.

