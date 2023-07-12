Sticky, steamy and stormy pattern to develop after Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s been nice to get a break in the humidity the past few days, but it’s July. You know those kinds of breaks are short-lived.

The heat is still in high supply these next few days, as high temperatures reach into the 80s and 90s.

High temperature forecast through Thursday, 7/13/2023

A storm system to the north will tap into that heat and newly-added humidity Thursday, resulting in scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

FutureTracker - Thursday afternoon

Some of these storms may last into the overnight and early Friday morning hours. If that happens, it would limit the amount of storms we see in the heat and humidity of the day Friday.

FutureTracker - early Friday morning

Stand by for updates on that by checking back in periodically with our free weather app here.

Our sticky airmass remains in place through the weekend, thanks to low pressure to the west pumping in the moisture (and heat).

High moisture levels result in scattered storm chances through the weekend

As you make weekend plans, know that most mornings will just be mild and muggy. Like clockwork, scattered showers and storms will develop during the afternoon and evening hours.

Golfing forecast for the weekend of 7/15 and 7/16/2023

Not everyone gets wet, but with high humidity levels - any storms will result in heavy rain and frequent lightning.