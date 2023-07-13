Most storms Thursday hold off until evening, nighttime hours

ROANOKE, Va. – Our break in humidity has come to an end, though it was nice while it lasted.

Thursday starts with hours of sunshine, leading to high temperatures reaching the 80s and 90s.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 7/13/2023

A few isolated storms may develop in the heat of the day - after 3 or 4 p.m. However, the greater chance of storms will come in from the northwest after 8 p.m. or so.

Storms move in from the northwest Thursday evening

This comes as a cluster of storms dives down from the northwest. It’ll gradually weaken as it moves through our area.

The risk for severe weather is greatest in West Virginia prior to sunset.

Severe weather outlook for Thursday, 7/13/2023

This will suck enough energy out of the atmosphere, leaving us with isolated storms late in the day on Friday.

Isolated showers and storms east of the Parkway Friday afternoon and evening

The rest of the weekend is pretty typical for summer time - heat, humidity and the chance for scattered afternoon and early evening thunderstorms.

Heat, humidity and daily storm chances the weekend of 7/15 and 7/16

