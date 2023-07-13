Severe Thunderstorm Watch expired

Only two counties are in the watch, but most of us have rain by Friday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – Just after 9:00 PM the Watch expired without being renewed.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch stays in effect this afternoon until 9:00 PM today (July 13th). Showers and storms are starting to develop with enough energy to create damaging wind gusts and some hail.

Storms are mostly concentrated in our most northern counties, but expect showers and some storms further south

Highlands counties included in the watch are most likely to get some severe weather. Storms keep developing through the afternoon with slightly calmer conditions as the system moves southeast overnight.

Wind gusts have the best chance of causing damage today

There is not much energy for hail to form, and conditions are not favorable for tornadoes. The high winds can cause branches to break and even power outages, so stay safe through the evening. Consistent rainfall in the later half of the day gives a threat of localized flooding.

