Storms will move in early this afternoon. All zones are under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather.

ROANOKE, Va. – Future tracker shows widespread storms by the late afternoon. These storms will start out from the west and will track to the east through out the early afternoon. By 6pm the storms could be packing a punch.

Be on the look out today as widespread thunderstorms are expected. Damaging winds could be possible, hail is on the lower end of threats but is possible for all zones included in the marginal risk. Flooding will be possible...

A look at 6pm tonight.

Here is a look at rainfall that has been accumulated over the past 3 days. Lynchburg definitely stands out here, and so do the Highlands. While we aren’t expecting a repeat of the other night, we could see heavy rain amounts by the late afternoon. Especially for areas near creeks, rivers, and those that received copious rainfall recently.

Please be aware of rapidly rising waters in areas prone to flooding throughout the afternoon and early evening hours today.

Rainfall over the past 3 days.

We are tracking fog early on this morning. This will start to clear up as the sun rises, but will serve as fuel for storms later this afternoon. Because moisture levels are high and precipitable water is high, we could see some big time storms get going later today.

As mentioned earlier, we are in a marginal risk for today (1/5). Storms are expected, but after tonight we will start to clear up and mostly sunny skies will build in and will last until the middle of the next work week.

A foggy start, storms later, and drier air moves in to start the week.

Smoke is back... yes, Canadian wildfire smoke will start to move in after our low pressure system (front) moves on out to the east during the overnight hours tonight.

Winds at the mid and upper-levels will be funneling in smoke from the northwest. Since it will be clear out, and there won’t be many clouds, we will see hazy skies return for a couple of days until rain chances return. Our air quality will slowly decline and get worse during Sunday afternoon and into Monday.

Your Local Weather Authority will keep you updated on the aqi index and the potential threats the smoke could pose.

Smoke from Canada returns

A look at your extended forecast shows high temperatures in the 90s all this upcoming week. After today, rain chances fall off and won’t return until late Tuesday and in the afternoon on Wednesday. Until then, hazy skies move in and air quality concerns persist.

