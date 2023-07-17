Here’s an update on the air quality and smoke in Central, Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Low pressure to the north and high pressure to the south are funneling in winds from the north and west, which is bringing in smoke from Canadian wildfires.

At 7 p.m. Monday night, the majority of the thick smoke has moved to the east. Lynchburg and Southside will still be dealing with heavier smoke at this time, but it will lighten up shortly after sunset.

Unhealthy for those that are sensitive to air quality changes and moderate.

Our air quality today has been bouncing back and forth between the moderate and unhealthy (sensitive) categories.

There is currently NO air quality alert in effect because the air quality will gradually improve through the hours of the early evening. The thick and dense smoke will move out overnight and our air quality will improve through Tuesday morning.

Tonight at 7pm the aqi improves gradually.

At 7 p.m., our air quality index is mostly in the moderate category but is in the unhealthy (sensitive) and unhealthy categories in high elevated areas. Some examples are Mill Mountain and Poor Mountain.

It would be best to avoid outdoor activities that include going to the mountain tops until tomorrow afternoon, especially if you are sensitive to changes in air quality.

A look at near surface smoke

Near-surface smoke will lighten up later this evening, but some areas will still have patches of dense haze and smoke. If you are in the areas shaded in blue, your air quality will improve the quickest through the night. Our eastern zones will improve, but the timing will be slower.

TOMORROW

Here is the regional setup that is driving the smoke and haze into our area.

Smoke and haze will thin significantly tomorrow, but it will still be hazy out there. Again, sensitive groups should limit time outdoors.

Smoke coverage at 9am tomorrow.

The majority of the heavier smoke at the surface will have moved on by 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. At the surface, there will still be a very light film of smoke and haze for most of us, but we will be clearing up through the day.

Air quality dramatically improves tomorrow.

Air quality is expected to be better tomorrow. Some areas that are in high elevations will still be in the moderate category, and those highlighted in yellow above will also be in the moderate category to start off the morning. Throughout the day, all zones should be in the ‘good’ category for air quality.

The exception is high elevated areas. These areas will see improvement in air quality, but it will be more gradual due to smoke being thicker at higher levels of the atmosphere.