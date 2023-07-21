Nearly picture-perfect weekend of weather in southwest, central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – A weak front is passing through the area, leading to a few (very) early morning showers in the Highlands Friday. Outside of that, shower chances remain low.

The wind moves down the mountains, drying up the air and bringing temperatures to the upper 80s/lower 90s east of the mountains.

High temperature forecast across all 5 zones for Friday, 7/21/2023

Humidity levels drop late Friday into the weekend, leading to much more pleasant weather. There will be plenty of time to spend outside swimming, grilling, fishing, etc.

Muggy meter through 7/23/2023

High temperatures across the board reach into the 80s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.

High temperature forecast for the weekend of 7/22 and 7/23/2023

A weak system increases storm chances Monday afternoon before clearing the area by the middle of next week.

Scattered storms return to the forecast Monday

After that, high pressure becomes the more dominant feature in our weather. This will lead to much hotter weather to close out the month of July, as seen below by the Climate Prediction Center’s temperature outlook for 7/26 to 7/30.

Climate Prediction Center outlook for 7/26 to 7/30/2023

