Trading spotty storms Monday for pleasant drop in humidity Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. – The brutal heat we saw late last week has subsided, though it is still a bit on the sticky side on this last day of July.

That will translate to spotty storm chances in areas mostly near and east of US 220 late Monday morning into the afternoon. Any threat of severe weather is limited to areas east of US 29.

FutureTracker - Monday 3 p.m.

Download our app for updates if you live/plan to be in that area.

Aside from that chance for isolated storms, we expect seasonably warm weather for the final day of July.

Seasonably warm weather expected Monday afternoon

Temperatures at night drop into the 50s and 60s, meaning some of us can give the A/C a much-deserved break after last week’s heat wave.

Low temperatures early Tuesday morning, 8/1/2023

Humidity levels stay tolerable, leading to pleasant weather through mid-week.

Muggy meter through Wednesday, 8/2/2023

As humidity climbs later in the week, we’ll see the daily shot for showers and storms returning.

Stormy pattern to return by Thursday, 8/4/2023

Because of the slow movement of any storms late this week into the weekend, 10 News will monitor the potential for localized flooding.