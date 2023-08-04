Summer returns: Temperatures rise for the first weekend of August

Turning warmer for the first weekend in August

ROANOKE, Va. – Thursday was exceptionally cool for early August, giving hints of autumn at times.

Friday starts with residual cloud cover, and those clouds will take their sweet time moving out of the area. Temperatures will be slow to rise.

Clouds take a long time clearing out Friday

Once the clouds do thin out late afternoon into the evening, highs will rise back into the 70s and 80s.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 8/4/2023

Temperatures continue to rise into the weekend. Highs reach about 83 to 89°, which is typical for early August. Morning temperatures begin around 61 to 67°.

If you plan to hike, swim, golf or go to the lake, the weekend weather cooperates for the most part.

Hiking forecast for the weekend of 8/5 and 8/6/2023

We can’t rule out a few isolated storms late in the day Sunday. Otherwise, storm chances rise later Monday as a front taps into our heat and humidity.

Some of those could be stronger, so make sure you’re up to date by downloading our app.

Scattered storms return to the area late Monday

Once that front clears, humidity levels and temperatures dip ever so slightly next Tuesday and Wednesday.