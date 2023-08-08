Clear Skies and Cooler Temperatures on Tuesday. Rain Chances Return Later in the Week.

ROANOKE, Va. – Cool air will stick around for all of Tuesday, but humidity will increase throughout Wednesday as clouds start to build in the afternoon hours. On Thursday we can expect our next round of showers and storms.

A look at the next few days

If you like the outdoors the next couple of days are perfect to get outside and enjoy the weather!

The next 3 days for outdoor activities

Our next storm tracks moves overhead on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. We can expect to see widespread showers early on and a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Regional view at our weather pattern

Here is a look at the next 7 days. Once the next weather system moves through on Thursday our temperatures rise back up in to the lower 90s. Rain chances will exist over the weekend in the form of afternoon showers and storms.

