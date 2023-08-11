Toasty but quiet until next week

ROANOKE, Va. – High pressure is taking over behind the cold front that swept through on Thursday. For most that means sunshine, warmer temperatures, and light winds.
Temperatures started in the 60s and warm steadily into the 80s. Some spots get close to 90, but for most it takes until Saturday to reach that mark.
Both halves of the weekend keep temperatures above average. With moisture in the atmosphere some showers, downpours, or even rumbles of thunder can form.
Friday is the nicest day at the end of the week, but you can still spend time outside on Saturday and Sunday. The main storm system this week takes until Monday to arrive.
The next big cold front sweeps through on Monday. The main severe threat is a bit west of us for now, but keep checking in with us for the most accurate threats and timing as the system develops.
Rain levels, even with our last storm system, have been low. The rain totals from the next few days will get us closer to average month-to-date levels.
Monday’s system helps drop the humid air we have through the weekend. The difference is small, but that will help the middle of next week feel nicer.
That front also brings temperatures back towards average. We warm up by the end of the week continuing the above average trend we saw in the first part of the season and through much of the year.