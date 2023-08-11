Toasty but quiet until next week

Skies are partly cloudy but dry through both the day and the night

ROANOKE, Va. – High pressure is taking over behind the cold front that swept through on Thursday. For most that means sunshine, warmer temperatures, and light winds.

Highs are close to average for this time of year

Temperatures started in the 60s and warm steadily into the 80s. Some spots get close to 90, but for most it takes until Saturday to reach that mark.

Cooler morning temperatures help us feel less humid

Both halves of the weekend keep temperatures above average. With moisture in the atmosphere some showers, downpours, or even rumbles of thunder can form.

Heat and humidity last all weekend

Friday is the nicest day at the end of the week, but you can still spend time outside on Saturday and Sunday. The main storm system this week takes until Monday to arrive.

Showers can form on Saturday but have a much better chance on Sunday

The next big cold front sweeps through on Monday. The main severe threat is a bit west of us for now, but keep checking in with us for the most accurate threats and timing as the system develops.

Storms are most likely Monday afternoon, but the severe chance is further west than our last system

Rain levels, even with our last storm system, have been low. The rain totals from the next few days will get us closer to average month-to-date levels.

Showers dodged Roanoke most of the week

Monday’s system helps drop the humid air we have through the weekend. The difference is small, but that will help the middle of next week feel nicer.

Monday's storm system brings humidity down only slightly

That front also brings temperatures back towards average. We warm up by the end of the week continuing the above average trend we saw in the first part of the season and through much of the year.