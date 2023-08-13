Another Hot Day To Close Out The Weekend...

ROANOKE, Va. – Headlines for the next couple of days include hot temperatures on Sunday with a few showers in the afternoon, the possibility of seeing severe weather on Monday, and temperatures cooling down for the middle of the week, but heating right back up by next weekend.

Today

If you are thinking about going out to the lake or river today, go for it! It will be really nice to start off, but the heat will become oppressive by the middle of the afternoon. Rain chances are low for today, but we could see a stray shower by the early evening.

Heat Index Values Today

Today will be hot, but it will feel even hotter. Feels like temperatures reach the upper 80s for the NRV and Highlands and the lower 90s for the Roanoke Valley, Southside, and Lynchburg.

Sunday Evening

This evening will likely bring a few showers and a storm or two. Here is a look at 8:00PM where future tracker is showing some pop-up showers along a boundary that will be pushing east through the day. Most of us will stay dry.

Monday Brings In A Cold Front

Our next weather maker moves in tomorrow afternoon. We are expecting this front to interact with a surface low, or boundary, tomorrow. This will likely bring scattered showers to west and central Virginia. A few of these storms could go severe through the afternoon and evening hours.

Your local weather authority is tracking this system closely, and may issue a weather authority alert day for Monday August, 13th.

Monday's Severe Weather Threat

Because of tomorrow’s threat for thundershowers, the storm prediction center has highlighted our entire viewing area for the possibility of seeing severe weather. Areas west of I-81 are under a slight risk for tomorrow, and areas east of I-81 are in a marginal risk. While the risks are divided, we will all see some sort of shower or storm through Monday night.

A look at the next 7 days

The next 7 days show an abundance of weather. Hot temperatures on Sunday, severe weather on Monday, and then a cool down in the middle of the week.