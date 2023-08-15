Showers and storms fizzling out through Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. – Satellite and Radar shows the setup for the remainder of today. Moisture will continue to funnel in from the south as isolated showers and a few storms will pop up through the afternoon.

A few pop-up showers this afternoon

A look at 2 p.m. has isolated showers and partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Perhaps a raincoat and an umbrella are needed for some late lunch pockets of rain.

For a chance to see your weather pictures on air, send them in through Pin It here.

Dew point temperatures fall this evening

Dew point temperatures will gradually fall over the day. By the evening, they are in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Dry air moves in for a day or two meaning it won’t be as muggy outside.

After today, outdoor activities are all good to go!

If you have any outdoor activities that have been put off because of the rain I have good news, the rest of the week should be very cooperative! Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies will be overhead through the weekend, but temperatures will start to warm each day until then.

A look at the next 7 days, mostly sunny skies building in

The extended forecast shows mostly sunny skies for the next 6 days or so. We could see a stray shower on Thursday as low pressure will be off to our north and tracking east. Other than that, dry conditions are expected through the end of the weekend. Heads up, as heat returns next week!

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.