90º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

Weather Authority Alert Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Lynchburg, Southside

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms are expected in Southside through Tuesday evening

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Tags: severe weather, waad, damaging wind, hail
Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m. Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News is issuing a Weather Authority Alert Day until 9 p.m. Tuesday, August 15.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Henry, Pittsylvania, Campbell, Halifax, Charlotte, and Appomattox Counties. This includes the Cities of Martinsville, Danville, and Lynchburg.

Scattered strong-to-severe thunderstorms will develop in these areas mostly between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Strong to severe storms expected in Southside through roughly 7 p.m. Tuesday

Localized wind damage and hail are the main threats, in addition to the obvious heavy rain, frequent thunder, and lightning.

Details on Tuesday's Weather Authority Alert Day

Once this front clears the area, humidity levels will drop into Wednesday.

Download our free weather app here to get the latest alerts.

Send any storm pictures here through Pin It.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

email

facebook

twitter