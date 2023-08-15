Weather Authority Alert Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Lynchburg, Southside

ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News is issuing a Weather Authority Alert Day until 9 p.m. Tuesday, August 15.
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Henry, Pittsylvania, Campbell, Halifax, Charlotte, and Appomattox Counties. This includes the Cities of Martinsville, Danville, and Lynchburg.
Scattered strong-to-severe thunderstorms will develop in these areas mostly between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Localized wind damage and hail are the main threats, in addition to the obvious heavy rain, frequent thunder, and lightning.
Once this front clears the area, humidity levels will drop into Wednesday.
