A drop in humidity precedes high heat later in the weekend

The next two changes we're tracking in our weather

ROANOKE, Va. – A front passed through the area Tuesday, resulting in few showers and storms locally. The bigger change is felt first thing in the morning.

Humidity levels are much lower Wednesday than they’ve been in recent days. This will lead to a comfortably warm day with highs in the 70s and 80s. We’ll climb a little higher Thursday.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday and Thursday afternoons

This comes ahead of another drop in humidity that will add to the comfort factor Friday and Saturday.

Humidity levels drop even more by Friday and Saturday

Each morning will start out in the 50s and lower 60s, but the afternoons will be pleasant in the 80s.

Great weather expected for the pool this coming weekend

Sunday is when things start turning quite hot. A strong area of high pressure will reside over the Upper Midwest. Sinking air associated with high pressure will push temperatures into the 80s and 90s.

Heat takes over much of the Eastern U.S. starting Sunday

The 90° heat starts Sunday outside of the mountains, but it will likely expand heading into Monday of next week.

Where we expect 90° heat Sunday afternoon

At the moment, we don’t expect stifling humidity. This means storm chances will stay very low for the time being.

