Cool, calm, and crisp weather for Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – Feeling warm and dry this weekend! Rain chances are limited until later this upcoming week.

A perfect weekend for outdoor activities

This weekend would be great to get outdoors. It won’t be hot, it won’t be wet, it’ll be just right. Clear skies overhead for all of us. Get outdoors and make the most of this fantastic weather!

For a chance to see your outdoor pictures on air, send them in through Pin It here.

Feeling tolerable this weekend. A little humid to start next week.

Dew point temperatures over the next couple of days will be comfy and tolerable. This means lower humidity and a crisp feeling to the air. By Sunday evening and Monday morning our dew points increase slightly, and make it feel a little more humid outside.

Allergies could spike up these next few days

If you are prone to allergies here is your heads up. Thanks to drier air and clear skies we will see an increase in reactions to ragweed and grasses.

Heat! This upcoming week is expected to have above average temps across the US

Next week is supposed to be HOT! High pressure will build in this upcoming week and the majority of the country will be warmer than average, in some cases, very hot.

Currently Tracking 4 Areas of Interest

We are also tracking the tropics. There are currently 4 areas of interest that the National Hurricane Center is monitoring. While these systems will not impact Roanoke, the system that is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico will likely bring heavy rains and gusty winds to gulf coast states regardless of if any storm develops.

The other systems in the Atlantic will likely remain out to sea. However, the system moving into the Caribbean will have to be monitored for possible impacts to land.

A look at the next 7 days

Here is a look at the next 7 days. A warm weekend in store, but temperatures heat up to the mid-upper 90s by Monday. A light cool down is expected toward Wednesday and Thursday, but we heat right back up on Friday.

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.